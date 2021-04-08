The Young Bucks Threaten To Delete Twitter

Please refrain from any negative or toxic comments in our mentions tonight. If so, we’ll unfortunately delete our Twitter account again. Thank you. Have a great night.

The Young Bucks turned heel on Jon Moxley in support of Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers during last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Justified Requiring Scripted Promos

On an episode of Sports Media Podcast Paul Heyman said that Vince McMahon is totally justified on requiring WWE talent to do scripted promos.' “I dare suggest it's more the case now than ever[...] Apr 08 - On an episode of Sports Media Podcast Paul Heyman said that Vince McMahon is totally justified on requiring WWE talent to do scripted promos.' “I dare suggest it's more the case now than ever[...]

Triple H Says Shawn Michaels Vs Adam Cole Won't Happen

On an episode of Pardon my Take, Triple H confirmed Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole will not ever happen. “When [Shawn] was leaving, he ran into Adam Cole backstage and they had a moment a[...] Apr 08 - On an episode of Pardon my Take, Triple H confirmed Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole will not ever happen. “When [Shawn] was leaving, he ran into Adam Cole backstage and they had a moment a[...]

Stolen WWE UK Championship Belt Found And Returned To WWE

You may remember back in 2019 NXT Superstar WALTER had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen in Chicago. At the time it was reported that WALTER's rental car was broken into and he had the belt a[...] Apr 08 - You may remember back in 2019 NXT Superstar WALTER had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen in Chicago. At the time it was reported that WALTER's rental car was broken into and he had the belt a[...]

Final Card For WWE NXT UK Prelude

A WWE NXT UK Prelude special event will air today on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event: NXT UK Title MatchRampage Brown vs. WALTER (c) Heritage Cup Title #1 Con[...] Apr 08 - A WWE NXT UK Prelude special event will air today on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event: NXT UK Title MatchRampage Brown vs. WALTER (c) Heritage Cup Title #1 Con[...]

Big E Is Getting A Special Entrance At WrestleMania 37

Wale is set to perform the entrance theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37. Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Wale to perform Big E’s entrance at WrestleMania As r[...] Apr 08 - Wale is set to perform the entrance theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37. Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Wale to perform Big E’s entrance at WrestleMania As r[...]

Edge Discusses The Importance Of John Cena To His Career

During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Edge discussed feeding with John Cena and how important he was to his career. Check out what he said below: "I think John Cena and I c[...] Apr 08 - During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Edge discussed feeding with John Cena and how important he was to his career. Check out what he said below: "I think John Cena and I c[...]

Damian Priest Says Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WrestleMania

During an interview with WFLA, Damian Priest promoted his match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Check out the highlights below. On finally performing in front of[...] Apr 08 - During an interview with WFLA, Damian Priest promoted his match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Check out the highlights below. On finally performing in front of[...]

Mark Henry Reveals He Lied Get Daniel Bryan Noticed In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently interviewed on BT Sports’ The Run-In to promote WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Henry revealed he helped Daniel Bryan get noticed by WWE officia[...] Apr 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently interviewed on BT Sports’ The Run-In to promote WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Henry revealed he helped Daniel Bryan get noticed by WWE officia[...]

WWE Used The Wrong Video Footage For Ethel Johnson's Legacy Hall Of Fame Induction

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and included some legendary names. One of the names in[...] Apr 08 - The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and included some legendary names. One of the names in[...]

On This Day In 2013 Dolph Ziggler Cashed In His Money in the Bank

Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013 On this day in 2013, Mr. Money In The Bank Dolph Ziggler cashed in his briefcase on the Raw after Wrestlemania 29 to win[...] Apr 08 - Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013 On this day in 2013, Mr. Money In The Bank Dolph Ziggler cashed in his briefcase on the Raw after Wrestlemania 29 to win[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 will go down tonight un Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below is the final card: WWE NXT Title MatchFinn Balor (c) vs. Karrion[...] Apr 08 - WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 will go down tonight un Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below is the final card: WWE NXT Title MatchFinn Balor (c) vs. Karrion[...]

Triple H Addresses Recent Backstage Meeting With WWE NXT talent

During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting he recently held with talent backstage at NXT. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer originally report[...] Apr 08 - During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting he recently held with talent backstage at NXT. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer originally report[...]

Bullet Club Are Back Together After Big Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks are heel and the Bullet Club are back together! During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Jon Moxley to go up against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers[...] Apr 07 - The Young Bucks are heel and the Bullet Club are back together! During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Jon Moxley to go up against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers[...]

Raquel Gonzalez Crowned New NXT Women's Champion At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

During NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to become the new NXT women’s champion. Shirai pulled off a cool spot, jumping off the skull on the sage and[...] Apr 07 - During NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to become the new NXT women’s champion. Shirai pulled off a cool spot, jumping off the skull on the sage and[...]

Mike Tyson and Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a number of big matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT championship- Young Bucks vs. Death Triangle [...] Apr 07 - AEW has announced a number of big matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT championship- Young Bucks vs. Death Triangle [...]

New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

During tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver - Night 1, MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat match to win the vacant NXT tag team championships. [...] Apr 07 - During tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver - Night 1, MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat match to win the vacant NXT tag team championships. [...]

Mike Tyson Gets Physical And Saves Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite

Mike Tyson made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the show, Tyson showed up when The Pinnacle was attacking Chris Jericho in the ring. The rest of the Inner Ci[...] Apr 07 - Mike Tyson made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the show, Tyson showed up when The Pinnacle was attacking Chris Jericho in the ring. The rest of the Inner Ci[...]

WALTER Retains WWE NXT UK Title At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one. Ciampa delivered some strong offensive but in the end he got taken down when WALTER hit a big c[...] Apr 07 - WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one. Ciampa delivered some strong offensive but in the end he got taken down when WALTER hit a big c[...]

NXT North American Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

The NXT North American Title match is set for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Dexter Lumis, LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a [...] Apr 07 - The NXT North American Title match is set for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Dexter Lumis, LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a [...]

Blood and Guts Match Announced For Future AEW Dynamite

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that on May 5th there will be a Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. He delivered the news in a very intense promo. "It[...] Apr 07 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that on May 5th there will be a Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. He delivered the news in a very intense promo. "It[...]

Pete Dunne Defeats Kushida At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

Kushida and Pete Dunne opened the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. As expected the match was a hard-hitting one, which led to Dunne defeating Kushida following some technical exchang[...] Apr 07 - Kushida and Pete Dunne opened the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. As expected the match was a hard-hitting one, which led to Dunne defeating Kushida following some technical exchang[...]

Photos Of The Giant WWE WrestleMania 37 Ship Construction

The stage for WrestleMania 37 has been revealed in much clearer detail. A post from WrestlingNews.co reveals the stage is indeed a full pirate ship surrounded by giant LED screens. This was meant to [...] Apr 07 - The stage for WrestleMania 37 has been revealed in much clearer detail. A post from WrestlingNews.co reveals the stage is indeed a full pirate ship surrounded by giant LED screens. This was meant to [...]

WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 1 Pre-Show

Before the action gets underway at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from experts on the pre-show! [...] Apr 07 - Before the action gets underway at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from experts on the pre-show! [...]