Edge Discusses The Importance Of John Cena To His Career

During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Edge discussed feeding with John Cena and how important he was to his career.

Check out what he said below:

"I think John Cena and I crossed each other’s paths at one of those lightning in a bottle moments. Sometimes, you just don’t know. If you had told me a year or two earlier that would happen, I’d go, ‘Really? Huh.’ But then when we tested it out there with New Year’s Revolution – it was supposed to just be a short-lived thing, and I drop it three weeks later at the Rumble and we split our separate ways. But just in that time, I think everyone realized there was something here. Hulk Hogan needs his Roddy Piper, and Roddy Piper needs his Hulk Hogan. I think every era has that. I’d like to think that’s what this became for that era.

It was the Yankees/Red Sox, it was the Leafs/Canadiens. It was just one of those things you keep going back to because the chemistry was there, and it was pretty undeniable. We just clicked in so many aspects. We both looked at the business in the same way and both lifelong fans. He absolutely accepted that hero role, and I absolutely accepted that slimy, villainous role. For something to work at that level, that’s what you need. You need fully committed performers to understand what their task is."

On The Road to WrestleMania XXV, Edge puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against John Cena on Raw: Courtesy of WWE Network.