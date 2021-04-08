WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WWE Used The Wrong Video Footage For Ethel Johnson's Legacy Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2021

WWE Used The Wrong Video Footage For Ethel Johnson's Legacy Hall Of Fame Induction

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and included some legendary names.

One of the names inducted was Ethel Johnson, the first African American women’s wrestler and was a star in the 50s and 60s. She was a fan favorite, billed as "the biggest attraction to hit girl wrestling since girl wrestling began."

However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the footage they showed in the video package was not that of Ethel Johnson, in fact, it was of Sandy Parker, another African American pro wrestler who was around a while after Johnson.

 

Source: f4wonline.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #ethel johnson #wwehof
https://wrestlr.me/67528/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 08
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Justified Requiring Scripted Promos
On an episode of Sports Media Podcast Paul Heyman said that Vince McMahon is totally justified on requiring WWE talent to do scripted promos.' &ldq[...]
Apr 08 - On an episode of Sports Media Podcast Paul Heyman said that Vince McMahon is totally justified on requiring WWE talent to do scripted promos.' &ldq[...]
Apr 08
Triple H Says Shawn Michaels Vs Adam Cole Won't Happen
On an episode of Pardon my Take, Triple H confirmed Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole will not ever happen.  “When [Shawn] was leaving, he ra[...]
Apr 08 - On an episode of Pardon my Take, Triple H confirmed Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole will not ever happen.  “When [Shawn] was leaving, he ra[...]
Apr 08
Stolen WWE UK Championship Belt Found And Returned To WWE
You may remember back in 2019 NXT Superstar WALTER had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen in Chicago. At the time it was reported that WALTER'[...]
Apr 08 - You may remember back in 2019 NXT Superstar WALTER had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen in Chicago. At the time it was reported that WALTER'[...]
Apr 08
Final Card For WWE NXT UK Prelude
A WWE NXT UK Prelude special event will air today on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event: NXT UK Title MatchRampa[...]
Apr 08 - A WWE NXT UK Prelude special event will air today on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event: NXT UK Title MatchRampa[...]
Apr 08
Big E Is Getting A Special Entrance At WrestleMania 37
Wale is set to perform the entrance theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37. Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Wale to pe[...]
Apr 08 - Wale is set to perform the entrance theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37. Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Wale to pe[...]
Apr 08
The Young Bucks Threaten To Delete Twitter
The Young Bucks turned heel on Jon Moxley in support of Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers during last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT. In a tweet, they h[...]
Apr 08 - The Young Bucks turned heel on Jon Moxley in support of Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers during last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT. In a tweet, they h[...]

Apr 08
Edge Discusses The Importance Of John Cena To His Career
During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Edge discussed feeding with John Cena and how important he was to his career. Check o[...]
Apr 08 - During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Edge discussed feeding with John Cena and how important he was to his career. Check o[...]
Apr 08
Damian Priest Says Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WrestleMania
During an interview with WFLA, Damian Priest promoted his match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Check out the hi[...]
Apr 08 - During an interview with WFLA, Damian Priest promoted his match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Check out the hi[...]
Apr 08
Mark Henry Reveals He Lied Get Daniel Bryan Noticed In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently interviewed on BT Sports’ The Run-In to promote WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Henry revealed[...]
Apr 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently interviewed on BT Sports’ The Run-In to promote WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Henry revealed[...]
Apr 08
WWE Used The Wrong Video Footage For Ethel Johnson's Legacy Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and i[...]
Apr 08 - The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and i[...]
Apr 08
On This Day In 2013 Dolph Ziggler Cashed In His Money in the Bank
Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013 On this day in 2013, Mr. Money In The Bank Dolph Ziggler cashed in his[...]
Apr 08 - Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013 On this day in 2013, Mr. Money In The Bank Dolph Ziggler cashed in his[...]

Apr 08
Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 will go down tonight un Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below is the final ca[...]
Apr 08 - WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 will go down tonight un Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below is the final ca[...]
Apr 08
Triple H Addresses Recent Backstage Meeting With WWE NXT talent
During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting he recently held with talent backstage at NXT. Dave M[...]
Apr 08 - During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting he recently held with talent backstage at NXT. Dave M[...]
Apr 07
Bullet Club Are Back Together After Big Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite
The Young Bucks are heel and the Bullet Club are back together! During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Jon Moxley [...]
Apr 07 - The Young Bucks are heel and the Bullet Club are back together! During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Jon Moxley [...]
Apr 07
Raquel Gonzalez Crowned New NXT Women's Champion At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1
During NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to become the new NXT women’s champion. Shirai pulled off [...]
Apr 07 - During NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to become the new NXT women’s champion. Shirai pulled off [...]
Apr 07
Mike Tyson and Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a number of big matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the[...]
Apr 07 - AEW has announced a number of big matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the[...]
Apr 07
New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1
During tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver - Night 1, MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat ma[...]
Apr 07 - During tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver - Night 1, MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat ma[...]
Apr 07
Mike Tyson Gets Physical And Saves Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Mike Tyson made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the show, Tyson showed up when The Pinnacle was attacking C[...]
Apr 07 - Mike Tyson made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the show, Tyson showed up when The Pinnacle was attacking C[...]
Apr 07
WALTER Retains WWE NXT UK Title At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1
WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one. Ciampa delivered some strong offensive but in[...]
Apr 07 - WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one. Ciampa delivered some strong offensive but in[...]
Apr 07
NXT North American Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2
The NXT North American Title match is set for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Dexter Lumis, LA Knigh[...]
Apr 07 - The NXT North American Title match is set for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Dexter Lumis, LA Knigh[...]
Apr 07
Blood and Guts Match Announced For Future AEW Dynamite
On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that on May 5th there will be a Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. He [...]
Apr 07 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that on May 5th there will be a Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. He [...]
Apr 07
Pete Dunne Defeats Kushida At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver - Night 1
Kushida and Pete Dunne opened the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. As expected the match was a hard-hitting one, which led to Dunne [...]
Apr 07 - Kushida and Pete Dunne opened the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. As expected the match was a hard-hitting one, which led to Dunne [...]
Apr 07
Photos Of The Giant WWE WrestleMania 37 Ship Construction
The stage for WrestleMania 37 has been revealed in much clearer detail. A post from WrestlingNews.co reveals the stage is indeed a full pirate ship s[...]
Apr 07 - The stage for WrestleMania 37 has been revealed in much clearer detail. A post from WrestlingNews.co reveals the stage is indeed a full pirate ship s[...]
Apr 07
WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 1 Pre-Show
Before the action gets underway at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from experts on the pre-show! [...]
Apr 07 - Before the action gets underway at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from experts on the pre-show! [...]
Apr 07
AEW To Debut New Digital Show This Week
AEW is launching a new digital show, titled "Outside The Ring" on YouTube this Friday. The weekly show is set to be hosted by Lexy Nair, who is a bac[...]
Apr 07 - AEW is launching a new digital show, titled "Outside The Ring" on YouTube this Friday. The weekly show is set to be hosted by Lexy Nair, who is a bac[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π