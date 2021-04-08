WWE Used The Wrong Video Footage For Ethel Johnson's Legacy Hall Of Fame Induction

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and included some legendary names.

One of the names inducted was Ethel Johnson, the first African American women’s wrestler and was a star in the 50s and 60s. She was a fan favorite, billed as "the biggest attraction to hit girl wrestling since girl wrestling began."

However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the footage they showed in the video package was not that of Ethel Johnson, in fact, it was of Sandy Parker, another African American pro wrestler who was around a while after Johnson.