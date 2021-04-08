Triple H Addresses Recent Backstage Meeting With WWE NXT talent

During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting he recently held with talent backstage at NXT.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer originally reported that Triple H told talent that AEW "bulled" them off Wednesday nights. However, he later retracted that comment.

Here is what Triple H said:

"Yeah, look, if I wanted everybody to know what was in the meeting I would have put out a memo and you guys could have just got it from one of your sources first hand and printed it. It was a conversation with our talent that was exactly that, it was informational to tell them where we’re going. Meetings that we have all the time given COVID restrictions. We had a lot less than we normally would. As far as the content of the meeting that was reported by a lot of people and elsewhere, completely inaccurate.

Never said, never brought up, nobody else was ever brought up, nothing about other people, wasn’t about other brands or companies or anything else. It was a factual meeting to tell people where we’re going, where we’re headed and to motivate them going into the future. Nothing more nothing less."