Bullet Club Are Back Together After Big Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks are heel and the Bullet Club are back together!

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Jon Moxley to go up against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

In the concluding moments of the match, Nick and Matt didn't want to beat up Omega. This angered Moxley and led to him getting taken down by Omega and The Good Brothers

Nick and Matt then turned and super kicked Moxley and displayed the too sweet sign.

They all hugged it out as the show went off air.