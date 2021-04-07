New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

During tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver - Night 1, MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat match to win the vacant NXT tag team championships.

This match was filled with lots of high-flying and fast pace action.

Lee pinned Gibson to win the title for his team in one of the hottest matches of the year so far.

NXT General Manager William Regal presented them with the titles after the match.