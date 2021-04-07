WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WALTER Retains WWE NXT UK Title At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2021
WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one.
Ciampa delivered some strong offensive but in the end he got taken down when WALTER hit a big chop for the finish.
WALTER will defend the NXT UK Title against Rampage Brown at NXT UK: Prelude on Thursday.
