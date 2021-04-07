Keith Lee & Cathy Kelley Returning To WWE For Watch Along Stream

Keith Lee will be returning on-screen for WWE this week

WWE has announced that Lee will join Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Dominik Mysterio and others for the Watch Along stream on Thursday night.

It will be hosted by Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack and Ryan Pappolla of The Bump.

Lee’s has been out of action since early February.

In addition, former WWE personality Cathy Kelley will be returning to WWE as she participates in the Watch Along episode for Takeover Night 1.