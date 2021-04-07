Joey Ryan Slams Tony Khan, Calls Him Hypocritical On Advocating For Women

Former pro-wrester Joey Ryan, who was one of the biggest names to have sexual harassment allegations made against him during the speaking out movement has hit out at All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan who has made it publically known he doesn't want anything to do with Ryan.

Ryan tweeted:

"Between booking Tyson and allowing SCU to wear Kobe jerseys on TV, it’s pretty clear he isn’t some women’s advocate. It must be personal against me. I just don’t know what I did to personally irk him. Maybe my vocal disapproval of his intergender to DV comparison? Only he knows."

You may remember that recently Khan pulled all AEW talent from a charity wrestling event which was supporting women’s charities. At the time Khan tweeted, "If Joey Ryan is there, my people won’t be there"

Khan followed up and said, "I’ll gladly donate to the charity though."