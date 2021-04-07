Tony Khan On Allowing Chris Jericho To Do Broken Skull Sessions

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Chris Jericho being allowed to appear on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

He revealed he had to think about it for a moment before agreeing to it.

"When I heard from Chris that this was something that they wanted to do I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had apparently talked and Steve asked Chris if he had any interest in doing this, or I guess they had a conversation and it came up."

"When Chris first came to me at first I was taken aback because the idea of Chris doing something on Peacock, on WWE’s channel is obviously gave me pause. When he told me that it was Steve hosting, I didn’t have to think very hard about it."