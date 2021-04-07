Vince McMahon And Shahid Khan Make The Forbes 2021 Billionaires List

Forbes has released its latest list of the world’s billionaires.

WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is estimated to have a net worth of $2.1 billion. That puts him at #1517 of 2,524. He has increased his worth over the last year by a whopping $300 million but has fallen around 300 places compared to his previous year rank.

AEW’s co-owner and chief investor Shahid Khan, Father of Tony Khan is also ranked, but his wealth doesn't come from pro-wrestling. He owns NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League’s Fulham F.C. and is estimated to be worth $8 billion ranking as the 308th richest person in the world. He increased his wealth from $7.8 billion in 2020.