MVP Reveals Chris Jericho Has Blocked Him On Twitter

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

MVP took issue with one of Jericho's tweets during the U.S. Presidental Campaign, and told Jericho to "Delete this" ...

I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

"I can't see it because I'm blocked," tweeted MVP when responding to a tweet made by Lance Storm in response to a promotional post initially published by Jericho to advertise free Lance Storm Virtual Coaching Sessions for aspiring pro wrestlers.

» More News From This Feed

Peter Rosenberg Tells Wrestling Fans Not To Listen To Dave Meltzer

WWE's Peter Rosenberg posted a video online regarding pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. He told those who listed that wrestling fans should "stop[...] Apr 07 - WWE's Peter Rosenberg posted a video online regarding pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. He told those who listed that wrestling fans should "stop[...]

Two Big Names Will Be Returning To WWE

Two major names will be returning to WWE. WWE President Nick Khan revealed on The Colin Cowherd Podcast that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will be ret[...] Apr 07 - Two major names will be returning to WWE. WWE President Nick Khan revealed on The Colin Cowherd Podcast that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will be ret[...]

Tony Khan On Allowing Chris Jericho To Do Broken Skull Sessions

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Chris Jericho being allowed to appear on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Bro[...] Apr 07 - During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Chris Jericho being allowed to appear on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Bro[...]

Vince McMahon And Shahid Khan Make The Forbes 2021 Billionaires List

Forbes has released its latest list of the world’s billionaires. WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is estimated to h[...] Apr 07 - Forbes has released its latest list of the world’s billionaires. WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is estimated to h[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Dealing With Difficult Situation Concerning Her Stepfather

Our thoughts are with WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart who revealed her stepfather is in a coma following two heart attacks. She tweeted the following: [...] Apr 07 - Our thoughts are with WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart who revealed her stepfather is in a coma following two heart attacks. She tweeted the following: [...]

MVP Reveals Chris Jericho Has Blocked Him On Twitter

Chris Jericho has apparently blocked MVP on Twitter. MVP responded to a fan: "I can't see it because I'm blocked," tweeted MVP when responding t[...] Apr 07 - Chris Jericho has apparently blocked MVP on Twitter. MVP responded to a fan: "I can't see it because I'm blocked," tweeted MVP when responding t[...]

Insanely Awesome Fan Made WWE WrestleMania 37 STAGE REVEAL!

Message from the creator: Thank you for watching by far our most ambitious project to date. We hope you’ll agree it was worth the wait! WWE thr[...] Apr 07 - Message from the creator: Thank you for watching by far our most ambitious project to date. We hope you’ll agree it was worth the wait! WWE thr[...]

Scott Steiner For WWE HOF?, WWF Superstars On Peacock, Adam Cole Celebrates

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who should headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Dolph Ziggler replied with a photo of Scott [...] Apr 07 - – The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who should headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Dolph Ziggler replied with a photo of Scott [...]

WATCH - WWE The Bump - NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Preview Special

Triple H and Shawn Michaels join the show for an in-depth preview of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Also, looking ahead to two nights of NXT TakeO[...] Apr 07 - Triple H and Shawn Michaels join the show for an in-depth preview of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Also, looking ahead to two nights of NXT TakeO[...]

Tony Khan Comments On TNT Not Wanting Surprises On AEW Dynamite

During the most recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho mentioned that TNT do not want AEW to do andy surprise appearances follow[...] Apr 07 - During the most recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho mentioned that TNT do not want AEW to do andy surprise appearances follow[...]

Seth Rollins: Hulk Hogan Has Been Nice To Me, But That Doesn't Make Him A Great Human Being

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on an episode of The Complex Sports Podcast with Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund, Adam Caparel[...] Apr 07 - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on an episode of The Complex Sports Podcast with Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund, Adam Caparel[...]

Reno Scum Announces Departure From Impact Wrestling

Reno Scum, Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend, are leaving Impact Wrestling. Thornstowe announced their departure on social media. He tweeted: [...] Apr 07 - Reno Scum, Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend, are leaving Impact Wrestling. Thornstowe announced their departure on social media. He tweeted: [...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Mike Tyson Returns!

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the big news that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be appearing. AEW has announced the following: - Mi[...] Apr 07 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the big news that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be appearing. AEW has announced the following: - Mi[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

WWE NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver is set to kick off with Night 1 tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. The event will ai[...] Apr 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver is set to kick off with Night 1 tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. The event will ai[...]

Lars Sullivan Has His First Post-WWE Appearance Set

Lars Sullivan has his first post-WWE appearance set. You'll be able to see Lars on Saturday, May 8 from 12-2pm at the Wrestling Universe Store in Que[...] Apr 07 - Lars Sullivan has his first post-WWE appearance set. You'll be able to see Lars on Saturday, May 8 from 12-2pm at the Wrestling Universe Store in Que[...]

Sources Deny Triple H Said AEW "Bullied" NXT Off Wednesday Nights

It was recently reported that there was a meeting backstage at the March 31 NXT taping to discuss the upcoming move to Tuesday nights. However, accor[...] Apr 07 - It was recently reported that there was a meeting backstage at the March 31 NXT taping to discuss the upcoming move to Tuesday nights. However, accor[...]

WWE Reveals Legacy Wing Inductees For 2021 Hall of Fame Class

During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2021, the second set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Dick The Bruiser - Pez Whatley - Buzz Sawyer - E[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2021, the second set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Dick The Bruiser - Pez Whatley - Buzz Sawyer - E[...]

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One Pre-Show Match Announced

WWE has announced a pre-show match for the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the pre-sho[...] Apr 06 - WWE has announced a pre-show match for the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the pre-sho[...]

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Receiving Updated Ring Attire?

The Fiend is set to go up against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 on Night Two, which takes place on April 11 from Raymond James Stadium. In a rec[...] Apr 06 - The Fiend is set to go up against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 on Night Two, which takes place on April 11 from Raymond James Stadium. In a rec[...]

WWE Reveals Legacy Wing Inductees For 2020 Hall of Fame Class

During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2020, the first set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Ray “The Crippler” Stevens - Brickhouse[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2020, the first set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Ray “The Crippler” Stevens - Brickhouse[...]

Nikki Bella Thanked John Cena During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Nikki Bella and John Cena’s had a very public and high-profile relationship which was showcased on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena even ended[...] Apr 06 - Nikki Bella and John Cena’s had a very public and high-profile relationship which was showcased on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena even ended[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #484 - Worst Mania Build Ever?

Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune i[...] Apr 06 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune i[...]

Drew McIntyre's Mania Workout (Video), DX On The Bump Special, Gaming Event Set

- WWE has released a new YouTube of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of WrestleMania. Watc[...] Apr 06 - - WWE has released a new YouTube of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of WrestleMania. Watc[...]

WrestleMania 37 News - A New Theme Song, A New Title Belt, Tickets Still On Sale

– WWE has announced "Head Up High" by Fitz as another official theme song for WrestleMania 37. The Weeknd’s "Save Your Tears" was previous[...] Apr 06 - – WWE has announced "Head Up High" by Fitz as another official theme song for WrestleMania 37. The Weeknd’s "Save Your Tears" was previous[...]