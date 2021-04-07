Seth Rollins: Hulk Hogan Has Been Nice To Me, But That Doesn't Make Him A Great Human Being

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on an episode of The Complex Sports Podcast with Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund, Adam Caparell and Zion Olojede.

During the podcast, he was asked to name his WWE Mount Rushmore. He picked John Cena, a toss-up between The Rock and Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino.

His comments got interesting when he noted Shawn Michaels is his favorite wrestler of all time. However, he explained why he picked Hulk Hogan over Michaels on his list.

"Shawn’s my favorite,” Rollins admitted. “Shawn’s my favorite wrestler of all time, but we’re talking about contributions to WWE and what they’ve meant to the business, and look, if it were up to me, in that situation, I would scratch Hogan off that sucker probably. But again, if we’re just talking not the kind of human being you are but we’re talking about your contributions as a wrestler to the company, okay, Hogan was responsible for everything that happened after after the late ’80s.

“Look, Hulk’s always been really nice to me, but that doesn’t make him a great human being.”