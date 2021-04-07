WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sources Deny Triple H Said AEW "Bullied" NXT Off Wednesday Nights
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2021
It was recently reported that there was a meeting backstage at the March 31 NXT taping to discuss the upcoming move to Tuesday nights.
However, according to a report from Fightful, they are disputing the original report from Wrestling Observer which claimed Triple H suggested they were "bullied" off of Wednesday nights.
A number of key sources have told Fightful that Triple H didn't say anything that resembled the idea they were "bullied" and he merely focused on why the brand is moving to Tuesday nights, telling the NXT roster that being on a night following Raw is a good thing and having a replay on Peacock right after will help them.
Dave Meltzer corrected his original report on Twitter, noting that people have reached out to him to say the "bully" line didn't happen.
Apr 07 - WWE's Peter Rosenberg posted a video online regarding pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. He told those who listed that wrestling fans should "stop listening to Dave Meltzer" and try other sources [...]
Apr 07
Two Big Names Will Be Returning To WWE Two major names will be returning to WWE. WWE President Nick Khan revealed on The Colin Cowherd Podcast that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will be returning to the company. Rousey has not worked for [...]
Apr 07 - Two major names will be returning to WWE. WWE President Nick Khan revealed on The Colin Cowherd Podcast that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will be returning to the company. Rousey has not worked for [...]
Apr 07 - During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Chris Jericho being allowed to appear on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. He revealed he had to think a[...]
Apr 07 - Forbes has released its latest list of the world’s billionaires. WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is estimated to have a net worth of $2.1 billion. That puts him at [...]
Apr 07 - Our thoughts are with WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart who revealed her stepfather is in a coma following two heart attacks. She tweeted the following: Its been a rough week. Ive never been this hear[...]
Apr 07 - Chris Jericho has apparently blocked MVP on Twitter. MVP responded to a fan: "I can't see it because I'm blocked," tweeted MVP when responding to a tweet made by Lance Storm in response to a pro[...]
Apr 07 - Message from the creator: Thank you for watching by far our most ambitious project to date. We hope you’ll agree it was worth the wait! WWE threw us a curveball with a major change to the seati[...]
Apr 07 - – The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who should headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Dolph Ziggler replied with a photo of Scott Steiner. https://t.co/Pdij9W1gXY pic.twitter.co[...]
Apr 07 - During the most recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho mentioned that TNT do not want AEW to do andy surprise appearances following Sting's debut. The idea behind this is they ca[...]
Apr 07 - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on an episode of The Complex Sports Podcast with Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund, Adam Caparell and Zion Olojede. During the podcast, he was as[...]
Apr 07 - Reno Scum, Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend, are leaving Impact Wrestling. Thornstowe announced their departure on social media. He tweeted: “Reno Scums time with Impact has come to an [...]
Apr 07 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the big news that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be appearing. AEW has announced the following: - Mike Tyson appears - Bear Country vs. Jurassic Expr[...]
Apr 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver is set to kick off with Night 1 tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. The event will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE[...]
Apr 07 - Lars Sullivan has his first post-WWE appearance set. You'll be able to see Lars on Saturday, May 8 from 12-2pm at the Wrestling Universe Store in Queens, New York. He is offering a photo-op for [...]
Apr 07 - It was recently reported that there was a meeting backstage at the March 31 NXT taping to discuss the upcoming move to Tuesday nights. However, according to a report from Fightful, they are disputing[...]
Apr 06 - During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2021, the second set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Dick The Bruiser - Pez Whatley - Buzz Sawyer - Ethel Johnson - Paul Boesch Click here to find ou[...]
Apr 06 - WWE has announced a pre-show match for the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the pre-show tomorrow night. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm (Nigh[...]
Apr 06 - The Fiend is set to go up against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 on Night Two, which takes place on April 11 from Raymond James Stadium. In a recent app update for WWE SuperCard on iOS and Androi[...]
Apr 06 - Nikki Bella and John Cena’s had a very public and high-profile relationship which was showcased on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena even ended up proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania, but [...]
Apr 06
🔊 WNS Podcast #484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...]
Apr 06 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...]
Apr 06 - - WWE has released a new YouTube of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of WrestleMania. Watch it below. - Wednesday’s episode of The Bu[...]
Apr 06 - – WWE has announced "Head Up High" by Fitz as another official theme song for WrestleMania 37. The Weeknd’s "Save Your Tears" was previously announced as a WrestleMania 37 theme. - The ne[...]
Apr 06 - Monday’s go-home edition of WWE Raw on USA Network, featuring the final build on The Road to WrestleMania 37, drew an average of 1.701 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is basi[...]