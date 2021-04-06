NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One Pre-Show Match Announced

WWE has announced a pre-show match for the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the pre-show tomorrow night.

Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm (Night 1 Pre-Show)

Zoey Stark has quickly turned heads since her arrival in NXT, showing she’s more than capable of competing with the black-and-gold brand’s elite. But she still seeks a breakthrough victory.

Stark will aim for that signature win against Toni Storm on the Pre-Show for Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, this Wednesday night at 7/6 C, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere.

Hardly looking the part of a black-and-gold brand rookie, Stark has pushed the likes of NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Raquel González and Dakota Kai to their limits in impressive showings.

Meanwhile, Storm represents anything but a drop-off in competition. A victory against Storm — the second-ever NXT United Kingdom Women’s Champion — would be a huge feather in Stark’s cap. Can she pull off the upset?

Tune in for Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network and simulcast on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere, and don’t miss Night 2 on Thursday at 8/7 C streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network.