Nikki Bella Thanked John Cena During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Nikki Bella and John Cena’s had a very public and high-profile relationship which was showcased on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena even ended up proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania, but it didn't last and many wondered if Nikki would mention Cena in her induction speech at tonight's WWE Hall Fame 2020 induction ceremony.

Nikki Bella did indeed mention him and thanked her former fiancee John Cena as she and twin sister Brie were inducted into the Class of 2020.

"To John, thank you for teaching me about this business and truly helping me find my fearless side."