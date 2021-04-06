🔊 WNS Podcast #484 - Worst Mania Build Ever?

WNS Podcast releases a new episode every Friday. You can find us on the WNS homepage, or at the following links below:

Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more!

WWE Reveals Legacy Wing Inductees For 2021 Hall of Fame Class

During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2021, the second set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Dick The Bruiser - Pez Whatley - Buzz Sawyer - Ethel Johnson - Paul Boesch Click here to find ou[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2021, the second set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Dick The Bruiser - Pez Whatley - Buzz Sawyer - Ethel Johnson - Paul Boesch Click here to find ou[...]

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One Pre-Show Match Announced

WWE has announced a pre-show match for the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the pre-show tomorrow night. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm (Nigh[...] Apr 06 - WWE has announced a pre-show match for the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the pre-show tomorrow night. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm (Nigh[...]

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Receiving Updated Ring Attire?

The Fiend is set to go up against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 on Night Two, which takes place on April 11 from Raymond James Stadium. In a recent app update for WWE SuperCard on iOS and Androi[...] Apr 06 - The Fiend is set to go up against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 on Night Two, which takes place on April 11 from Raymond James Stadium. In a recent app update for WWE SuperCard on iOS and Androi[...]

WWE Reveals Legacy Wing Inductees For 2020 Hall of Fame Class

During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2020, the first set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Ray “The Crippler” Stevens - Brickhouse Brown - “Dr. Death” Steve Williams [...] Apr 06 - During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2020, the first set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Ray “The Crippler” Stevens - Brickhouse Brown - “Dr. Death” Steve Williams [...]

Nikki Bella Thanked John Cena During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Nikki Bella and John Cena’s had a very public and high-profile relationship which was showcased on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena even ended up proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania, but [...] Apr 06 - Nikki Bella and John Cena’s had a very public and high-profile relationship which was showcased on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena even ended up proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania, but [...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #484 - Worst Mania Build Ever?

Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...] Apr 06 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...]

Drew McIntyre's Mania Workout (Video), DX On The Bump Special, Gaming Event Set

- WWE has released a new YouTube of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of WrestleMania. Watch it below. - Wednesday’s episode of The Bu[...] Apr 06 - - WWE has released a new YouTube of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of WrestleMania. Watch it below. - Wednesday’s episode of The Bu[...]

WrestleMania 37 News - A New Theme Song, A New Title Belt, Tickets Still On Sale

– WWE has announced "Head Up High" by Fitz as another official theme song for WrestleMania 37. The Weeknd’s "Save Your Tears" was previously announced as a WrestleMania 37 theme. - The ne[...] Apr 06 - – WWE has announced "Head Up High" by Fitz as another official theme song for WrestleMania 37. The Weeknd’s "Save Your Tears" was previously announced as a WrestleMania 37 theme. - The ne[...]

WWE Raw Viewership For WrestleMania 37 Go-Home Episode

Monday’s go-home edition of WWE Raw on USA Network, featuring the final build on The Road to WrestleMania 37, drew an average of 1.701 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is basi[...] Apr 06 - Monday’s go-home edition of WWE Raw on USA Network, featuring the final build on The Road to WrestleMania 37, drew an average of 1.701 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is basi[...]

News On The WWE Money In The Bank & Backlash PPV

News has been released from PWInsider regarding upcoming WWE pay-per-view events beyond WrestleMania. WWE Money In The Bank PPV will take place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 and the WWE Backlash PPV will t[...] Apr 06 - News has been released from PWInsider regarding upcoming WWE pay-per-view events beyond WrestleMania. WWE Money In The Bank PPV will take place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 and the WWE Backlash PPV will t[...]

How To Become An Animated WWE WrestleMania 37 Logo

WrestleMania is days away and it's time to get in the mood for the biggest event in the WWE calendar. On Instagram, WWE is offering the fans the opportunity to create their own augmented reality lens[...] Apr 06 - WrestleMania is days away and it's time to get in the mood for the biggest event in the WWE calendar. On Instagram, WWE is offering the fans the opportunity to create their own augmented reality lens[...]

IWTV PRESENTS "SHOWCASE OF THE INDEPENDENTS" LIVE FROM TAMPA

IWTV's Showcase Of The Independents will take place on April 8th, 9th and 10th in Tampa, Florida. The three-day event will see nine shows stream live from the 81Bay Brewing Company, with a tenth event[...] Apr 06 - IWTV's Showcase Of The Independents will take place on April 8th, 9th and 10th in Tampa, Florida. The three-day event will see nine shows stream live from the 81Bay Brewing Company, with a tenth event[...]

Mark Henry Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle In A Retirement Match

Mark Henry recently announced he wants one more match in WWE. During an appearance on BT Sport’s The Run-In, Henry seemed to indicate he wants to take on WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.[...] Apr 06 - Mark Henry recently announced he wants one more match in WWE. During an appearance on BT Sport’s The Run-In, Henry seemed to indicate he wants to take on WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.[...]

Mike Tyson Is Returning To AEW Dynamite

Mike Tyson is returning to AEW Dynamite! AEW announced legendary boxer Mike Tyson will appear on the April 7 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Tyson last appeared for AEW back in May 2020 where he Chri[...] Apr 06 - Mike Tyson is returning to AEW Dynamite! AEW announced legendary boxer Mike Tyson will appear on the April 7 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Tyson last appeared for AEW back in May 2020 where he Chri[...]

Finn Balor: 'The Demon Would Be A Step Back'

During an interview with ITNWWE.com, Finn Balor discussed his ‘Demon’ character and why now is not the right time to bring it back. “But for me, in this moment of my career, I feel [...] Apr 06 - During an interview with ITNWWE.com, Finn Balor discussed his ‘Demon’ character and why now is not the right time to bring it back. “But for me, in this moment of my career, I feel [...]

Rob Van Dam Comments On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with Andre Corbeil of WrestlingWithWrestling Rob Van Dam (RVD) discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon. "I'm in with Vince. As long as Vince loves me, there's nothing [...] Apr 06 - During a recent interview with Andre Corbeil of WrestlingWithWrestling Rob Van Dam (RVD) discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon. "I'm in with Vince. As long as Vince loves me, there's nothing [...]

Synopsis For Upcoming Miz & Mrs. Return, WrestleMania Week on WWE After the Bell

- The second half for Miz & Mrs. Season 2 will return on USA Network from Monday, April 12. Below is the synopsis for next week’s episode: “Mike discovers a secret man cave, while Mar[...] Apr 06 - - The second half for Miz & Mrs. Season 2 will return on USA Network from Monday, April 12. Below is the synopsis for next week’s episode: “Mike discovers a secret man cave, while Mar[...]

Peacock Adds More WWE Content, AEW Opens Up More Seating

- Peacock has added more classic WWE episodes, featuring episodes from 1996-2002. Also, all the previous episodes of NXT UK have been added to the Peacock archive, according to PWInsider. - AEW annou[...] Apr 06 - - Peacock has added more classic WWE episodes, featuring episodes from 1996-2002. Also, all the previous episodes of NXT UK have been added to the Peacock archive, according to PWInsider. - AEW annou[...]

Jim Ross Comments On Having 'No Joy' Working WrestleMania 27

On the most recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. Jim Ross discussed WrestleMania 27 and getting no pleasure from working the event, feeling unwelcome at one stage "I was only booked to do[...] Apr 06 - On the most recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. Jim Ross discussed WrestleMania 27 and getting no pleasure from working the event, feeling unwelcome at one stage "I was only booked to do[...]

Poppy To Perform At WWE's NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Event

Pop-rock and nu-metal artist Poppy is set to perform and debut a new song during the second night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8, as revealed by Billboard.com. The sin[...] Apr 06 - Pop-rock and nu-metal artist Poppy is set to perform and debut a new song during the second night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8, as revealed by Billboard.com. The sin[...]

Finn Balor Wants A Surprise Return For Becky Lynch

Finn Balor would really like Becky Lynch to return to WWE soon. During an interview with WWE Now India, he discussed Lynch. "I think she has exceeded everybody’s expectations in what she[...] Apr 06 - Finn Balor would really like Becky Lynch to return to WWE soon. During an interview with WWE Now India, he discussed Lynch. "I think she has exceeded everybody’s expectations in what she[...]

Triple H Discusses The WWE Hall Of Fame Selection Process

The WWE Hall Of Fame selection process is always much discussed, and without a ballot or voting process in place, many wonder how the final inductees are decided upon. During a recent interview[...] Apr 06 - The WWE Hall Of Fame selection process is always much discussed, and without a ballot or voting process in place, many wonder how the final inductees are decided upon. During a recent interview[...]

Seth Rollins Likes The ThunderDome For Storytelling

During a recent appearance on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed the ThunderDome being helpful in the way storylines are told. "I still think social medi[...] Apr 06 - During a recent appearance on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed the ThunderDome being helpful in the way storylines are told. "I still think social medi[...]

Tonight's AEW Dark: 12 Matches, Team Taz, Matt Hardy and More

AEW has announced 12 matches for tonight's AEW Dark. Below is the final card: - Vary Morales vs. Matt Hardy- KC Navarro & Aaron Frye vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss- JD Drake vs. Baron Black- S[...] Apr 06 - AEW has announced 12 matches for tonight's AEW Dark. Below is the final card: - Vary Morales vs. Matt Hardy- KC Navarro & Aaron Frye vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss- JD Drake vs. Baron Black- S[...]