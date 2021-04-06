How To Become An Animated WWE WrestleMania 37 Logo

WrestleMania is days away and it's time to get in the mood for the biggest event in the WWE calendar.

On Instagram, WWE is offering the fans the opportunity to create their own augmented reality lens for WrestleMania 37.

To do so, all you have to do is go to the official WWE Instagram page and click the augmented reality tab on the navigation, (the smiley face) and you can become the WrestleMania 37 logo!

If you create your own let us known, tag @WNSource and @WNSource_Ben on Twitter, we'd love to see!

Check out my creation below @WNS_BenKerin, with added theme music.