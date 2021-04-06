IWTV PRESENTS "SHOWCASE OF THE INDEPENDENTS" LIVE FROM TAMPA

IWTV's Showcase Of The Independents will take place on April 8th, 9th and 10th in Tampa, Florida. The three-day event will see nine shows stream live from the 81Bay Brewing Company, with a tenth event streaming live from the Pawn Shop in Port Richey, Florida.

In addition to the live events, IWTV will also stream the premieres of new shows from H2O, Absolute Intense Wrestling and Freelance/Freelance Underground, as well as the debut of their new original series The Life Of ___.

**In the TAMPA Area** Shot tickets HERE: https://shopiwtv.com/collections/showcase

The massive week for IWTV actually kicks off a day early on Wednesday, April 7, when No Peace Underground's Fatalism streams live from Orlando, Florida at 8pm EDT.

The streaming schedule for IWTV's Showcase Of The Independents is available below, including ticket links for all live events.

You can watch the entire IWTV Showcase Of The Independents with your IWTV subscription.