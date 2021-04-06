Mark Henry Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle In A Retirement Match

Mark Henry recently announced he wants one more match in WWE.

During an appearance on BT Sport’s The Run-In, Henry seemed to indicate he wants to take on WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.

"I feel like WALTER is the cream of the crop. I think WALTER should be world champion in the next two or three years. It’s all up to him. If he stays healthy and wants to get better, like, you will see WALTER as a world champion."

"I want to have one more match before I completely say that I’m never going to wrestle again. And WALTER is one of those guys that, you know, he may need to be put in the Hall of Pain."