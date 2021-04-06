Synopsis For Upcoming Miz & Mrs. Return, WrestleMania Week on WWE After the Bell

- The second half for Miz & Mrs. Season 2 will return on USA Network from Monday, April 12. Below is the synopsis for next week’s episode:

“Mike discovers a secret man cave, while Maryse hustles to launch her new skincare product.” The series will now air Mondays at 11 PM EST.

- WWE announced the following episodes for After The Bell with Corey Graves:

WrestleMania Week on WWE After the Bell begins Wednesday

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph will play host to special guests and surprises in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37 with daily episodes beginning Wednesday, including exclusive interviews and Show of Shows insight you won’t find anywhere else.

Subscribe to WWE After the Bell on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts to be among the first to hear this exciting lineup of Superstar sit-downs.

Wednesday – Rob Van Dam

2021 WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam hangs with Corey and Vic to talk about his storied career, from Extreme Championship Wrestling to the bright lights of WrestleMania.

Thursday – Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE becomes The EST of ATB this Thursday, just two days before she challenges Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania. Plus, Corey and Vic offer a special preview of this year’s two-night Showcase of The Immortals.

Friday – Rhea Ripley

The former NXT Women’s Champion joins WWE ATB 48 hours prior to challenging Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. What’s going through The Nightmare’s mind as she approaches her second straight title bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All?