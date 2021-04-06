Jim Ross Comments On Having 'No Joy' Working WrestleMania 27

On the most recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. Jim Ross discussed WrestleMania 27 and getting no pleasure from working the event, feeling unwelcome at one stage

"I was only booked to do some duty at WrestleMania because that’s where Cole and Lawler had their ‘epic’ match, I use that tongue-in-cheek-wise. I always thought Lawler deserved more than a gimmick match with an announcer. That’s what he got and he seemed to be happy with it but what choice did he have but to be happy with it because that’s what you’re booked to do. So I was called in to call that because I was already being phased out."

"Then I had to stay an extra day because Michael Cole had to ‘get his heat back’ and I remember him squirting me in the face with the barbecue sauce. And nobody told him not to squirt it in my eyes and he did. I couldn’t see sh*t and it was burning, I was temporarily blinded. Like an old heel spot on a spot show. I couldn’t see and it also ruined my one thousand dollar hat, which they paid for.”

On feeling unwelcome:

“It was a unique weekend to say the very least. I probably have never been feeling as unwelcome or I’m at the wrong place at the wrong time than I did over that show. I had no joy from working WrestleMania 27, none. Now I didn’t phone sh*t in, I worked hard based on what I had to work with. But it’s hard to make Lawler and Cole a Funk/Brisco classic. Ain’t gonna happen. So you’ve gotta take that into consideration, how you call it. But anyway, it was an interesting weekend."