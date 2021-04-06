Poppy To Perform At WWE's NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Event

Pop-rock and nu-metal artist Poppy is set to perform and debut a new song during the second night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8, as revealed by Billboard.com.

The singer first performed on NXT in October of 2019 and twice last year in February and again for NXT's Halloween Havoc.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will be a two-night event with night one airing April 7 on USA Network at 8PM ET and night two airing April 8 exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network from 8PM ET.