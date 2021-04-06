Triple H Discusses The WWE Hall Of Fame Selection Process

The WWE Hall Of Fame selection process is always much discussed, and without a ballot or voting process in place, many wonder how the final inductees are decided upon.

During a recent interview with the Pardon My Take podcast, Triple H revealed a little about the process.

"There's a lot of people that put in suggestions on it within the company. Writing teams, television production, across the board there's a lot of people putting in input. Then it gets whittled down by different departments until we get to a base of more people than we need and then Vince makes the final call on where we go from there,"

He added, "To a degree, it's a little of [who will get ratings]. Vince and WWE looks at Hall of Fame as a moment of entertainment as well. It's not just about who is going to go in at the moment, it's part of a show. The sort of 'who deserves to be in' is talked about a lot from everybody else and [Vince] takes that list and goes through it and figures out how the entertainment component of it works. 'This guy is dry and this guy is dry too. Let's wait until next year to put this dry guy in to balance it out.'"