Seth Rollins Likes The ThunderDome For Storytelling

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
"I still think social media still plays quite a role in how shows are written and how characters are portrayed. [The ThunderDome] has allowed us to tell our stories a little cleaner in the sense that things aren't up and down as they may normally be. Whether that's good or bad, I'm not entirely sure. I miss the fans and live interaction, but I like being able to cut a promo and getting all the way through without having to side-eye the audience. It's nice to get a thought out without being interrupted by 'CM Punk' chants,"
On his long-running storyline with Rey Mysterio.
"Some stories have overstayed their welcome, but we've definitely been allowed to tell fully fleshed out stories over six or seven months that we wouldn't get through normally because a live crowd would force creative to change course. I had a blast working with the Mysterios, though things got carried away at the end. I was proud of the eye-for-an-eye match."
Apr 06 - During tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame 2021, the second set of Legacy Wing inductees were announced. - Dick The Bruiser - Pez Whatley - Buzz Sawyer - Ethel Johnson - Paul Boesch Click here to find ou[...]
Apr 06 - WWE has announced a pre-show match for the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the pre-show tomorrow night. Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm (Nigh[...]
Apr 06 - The Fiend is set to go up against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 on Night Two, which takes place on April 11 from Raymond James Stadium. In a recent app update for WWE SuperCard on iOS and Androi[...]
Apr 06 - Nikki Bella and John Cena’s had a very public and high-profile relationship which was showcased on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena even ended up proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania, but [...]
Apr 06
🔊 WNS Podcast #484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...]
Apr 06 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...]
Apr 06 - - WWE has released a new YouTube of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of WrestleMania. Watch it below. - Wednesday’s episode of The Bu[...]
Apr 06 - – WWE has announced "Head Up High" by Fitz as another official theme song for WrestleMania 37. The Weeknd’s "Save Your Tears" was previously announced as a WrestleMania 37 theme. - The ne[...]
Apr 06 - Monday’s go-home edition of WWE Raw on USA Network, featuring the final build on The Road to WrestleMania 37, drew an average of 1.701 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is basi[...]
Apr 06
News On The WWE Money In The Bank & Backlash PPV News has been released from PWInsider regarding upcoming WWE pay-per-view events beyond WrestleMania. WWE Money In The Bank PPV will take place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 and the WWE Backlash PPV will t[...]
Apr 06 - News has been released from PWInsider regarding upcoming WWE pay-per-view events beyond WrestleMania. WWE Money In The Bank PPV will take place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 and the WWE Backlash PPV will t[...]
Apr 06
How To Become An Animated WWE WrestleMania 37 Logo WrestleMania is days away and it's time to get in the mood for the biggest event in the WWE calendar. On Instagram, WWE is offering the fans the opportunity to create their own augmented reality lens[...]
Apr 06 - WrestleMania is days away and it's time to get in the mood for the biggest event in the WWE calendar. On Instagram, WWE is offering the fans the opportunity to create their own augmented reality lens[...]
Apr 06 - IWTV's Showcase Of The Independents will take place on April 8th, 9th and 10th in Tampa, Florida. The three-day event will see nine shows stream live from the 81Bay Brewing Company, with a tenth event[...]
Apr 06 - Mark Henry recently announced he wants one more match in WWE. During an appearance on BT Sport’s The Run-In, Henry seemed to indicate he wants to take on WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.[...]
Apr 06
Mike Tyson Is Returning To AEW Dynamite Mike Tyson is returning to AEW Dynamite! AEW announced legendary boxer Mike Tyson will appear on the April 7 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Tyson last appeared for AEW back in May 2020 where he Chri[...]
Apr 06 - Mike Tyson is returning to AEW Dynamite! AEW announced legendary boxer Mike Tyson will appear on the April 7 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Tyson last appeared for AEW back in May 2020 where he Chri[...]
Apr 06
Finn Balor: 'The Demon Would Be A Step Back' During an interview with ITNWWE.com, Finn Balor discussed his ‘Demon’ character and why now is not the right time to bring it back. “But for me, in this moment of my career, I feel [...]
Apr 06 - During an interview with ITNWWE.com, Finn Balor discussed his ‘Demon’ character and why now is not the right time to bring it back. “But for me, in this moment of my career, I feel [...]
Apr 06 - During a recent interview with Andre Corbeil of WrestlingWithWrestling Rob Van Dam (RVD) discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon. "I'm in with Vince. As long as Vince loves me, there's nothing [...]
Apr 06 - - Peacock has added more classic WWE episodes, featuring episodes from 1996-2002. Also, all the previous episodes of NXT UK have been added to the Peacock archive, according to PWInsider. - AEW annou[...]
Apr 06 - On the most recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. Jim Ross discussed WrestleMania 27 and getting no pleasure from working the event, feeling unwelcome at one stage "I was only booked to do[...]
Apr 06 - Pop-rock and nu-metal artist Poppy is set to perform and debut a new song during the second night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8, as revealed by Billboard.com. The sin[...]
Apr 06 - The WWE Hall Of Fame selection process is always much discussed, and without a ballot or voting process in place, many wonder how the final inductees are decided upon. During a recent interview[...]
Apr 06 - During a recent appearance on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed the ThunderDome being helpful in the way storylines are told. "I still think social medi[...]
Apr 06 - AEW has announced 12 matches for tonight's AEW Dark. Below is the final card: - Vary Morales vs. Matt Hardy- KC Navarro & Aaron Frye vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss- JD Drake vs. Baron Black- S[...]
Apr 06
Bea Priestley To WWE? Bea Priestley's time in Japan is over and she is reportedly heading back to the United Kingdom. On Sunday, Priestley worked her final match for Stardom, losing the bout to Utami Hayashishita in a Wor[...]
Apr 06 - Bea Priestley's time in Japan is over and she is reportedly heading back to the United Kingdom. On Sunday, Priestley worked her final match for Stardom, losing the bout to Utami Hayashishita in a Wor[...]