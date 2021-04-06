Bea Priestley To WWE?

Bea Priestley's time in Japan is over and she is reportedly heading back to the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, Priestley worked her final match for Stardom, losing the bout to Utami Hayashishita in a World of STARDOM Championship match. After the match, she announced it was her last match for the promotion.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Priestley and her future.

"She did not sign with Stardom, she did not sign with New Japan, she is moving back to the U.K. She has not told anyone what she’s doing next, which makes everyone think that it’s WWE, because if it’s not we would probably know. I can tell you for sure it’s not AEW, so it’s probably WWE UK, I can’t say that 100%, but that’s certainly what everyone in Japan feels, and I have felt for a while that she is going to WWE. They’ve been after her before she ever went to Japan, they were after her, and she’s much better now that she was then"