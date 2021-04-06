Where You Can Catch WWE Superstars and Legends On TV This Week

WWE has issued the following:

WWE Superstars and Legends set for WrestleMania Week television appearances

WWE Superstars and Legends will be taking over television screens all WrestleMania Week with a number of appearances.

Before The Show of Shows streams live April 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else, hear from Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Edge, Bianca Belair, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and more!

Check out the upcoming schedule here:

Tuesday – April 6

Edge – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST

Damian Priest – “Hoy Dia” on Telemundo at 7 AM EST

Damian Priest – “En Casa con Telemundo” on Telemundo at 2:40 PM EST

Damian Priest – “Suelta La Sopa” on Telemundo at 3 PM EST

Wednesday – April 7

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST

Titus O’Neil – “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network at 8:40 AM EST

Bianca Belair – “Access Daily” on NBC at 1 PM EST

Bobby Lashley – “Rich Eisen Show” on Peacock at 1:30 PM EST

Shane McMahon – “Michael Kay Show” on YES Network at 3:30 PM EST

Thursday – April 8

Hulk Hogan – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST

Drew McIntyre – “NBC News Now” on NBC at 8:40 AM EST

The Miz – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC at 11:35 PM EST

Friday – April 9

Undertaker – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST

Roman Reigns – “TODAY” on NBC at 9 AM EST

The Miz – “Dan Patrick Show” on Peacock at 9 AM EST

The Miz & Maryse – “Daily Pop” on E! at 11 AM EST

Saturday – April 10

Drew McIntyre – “Premier League” on NBC Sports at 1 PM EST