WrestleMania 37 Week Is Here - How To Watch Every WWE Show
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2021
The biggest week in the WWE calendar is finally here!
Unless indicated all these shows will be airing on Peacock on Demand in the United States and WWE Network internationally.
Check out the full WWE schedule below:
MONDAY, APRIL 5
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s WWE Monday Night RAW – 8 PM EST (USA Network) Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly Making WWE: Jason Robinson The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET. Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
WWE NXT UK Prelude This Week in WWE Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Event WWE Friday Night SmackDown – 8 PM EST (FOX) 205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
EVOLVE 8 ICW Fight Club 167 wXw We Love Wrestling #6 PROGRESS Chapter 108 Talking Smack WWE Chronicle: Edge WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET. WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
MONDAY, APRIL 12
RAW AFTER MANIA – 8 PM EST (USA Network)
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
NXT AFTER MANIA – 8PM ET (USA Network) *NEW NIGHT*
