WrestleMania 37 Week Is Here - How To Watch Every WWE Show

The biggest week in the WWE calendar is finally here!

Unless indicated all these shows will be airing on Peacock on Demand in the United States and WWE Network internationally.

Check out the full WWE schedule below:

MONDAY, APRIL 5

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s

WWE Monday Night RAW – 8 PM EST (USA Network)

Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly

Making WWE: Jason Robinson

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s

WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

WWE NXT UK Prelude

This Week in WWE

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Event

WWE Friday Night SmackDown – 8 PM EST (FOX)

205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

EVOLVE 8

ICW Fight Club 167

wXw We Love Wrestling #6

PROGRESS Chapter 108

Talking Smack

WWE Chronicle: Edge

WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET.

WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

MONDAY, APRIL 12

RAW AFTER MANIA – 8 PM EST (USA Network)

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

NXT AFTER MANIA – 8PM ET (USA Network) *NEW NIGHT*