AEW & TNT Raising Money For Autism Awareness Month
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2021
All Elite Wrestling issued the following on Twitter.
"April is Autism Awareness. #AEW along with @kulturec are all about Autism Acceptance and Inclusion. Please go to https://AEWCares.com to donate. Our broadcast partner @TNTDrama will be matching donations up to $10,000! AEWCARES.COM"
