Former WWE Referee Reveals He Relieved Himself Under The Ring

When you gotta go, you gotta go!

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed during a recent ‘Mailbag With Mike Chioda’ that he has relieved himself during a match...under the ring!

He responded to a listenerer question on the subject:

"Oh yeah, I went right under the ring and came right back up. [Laughing] That happened one time. Gotta do what you gotta do, gotta take the leak, gotta do it."

Chioda added that the WWE camera crew also has the same problem, and sometimes there have even been urinals under the ring.