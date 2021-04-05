WWE & G4 Partnering For New Video Game Competition Series

WWE issued the following:

G4 AND WWE® PARTNER FOR A VIDEO GAME COMPETITION SERIES PREMIERING ON G4 THIS FALL

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed, G4’s first-announced on-air talent, to host weekly series

G4 to reveal major announcement during WWE’s UUDD WrestleMania Gaming Event

Premiering Saturday April 10th at 11am ET on the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel

Los Angeles – April 5, 2021 – G4, the next-generation network created for gamers, by gamers, and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced they are partnering for a video game competition series premiering on G4 this fall. The program will be hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed, G4’s first-announced on-air talent, and will pit some of the biggest content creators in gaming against each other, playing some of the most popular video games to settle scores…with scores.

“Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn’t be more excited for the chance to have my own show,” said Xavier Woods. “Not only will I host but I’ll also have a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef.”

“This partnership combines WWE’s sports entertainment and G4’s competitive entertainment to bring a truly unique offering only these brands can offer,” said Brian Terwilliger, VP of Programming and Creative Strategy for G4. “The format of the show, along with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed’s electric presence on-screen, will make it appealing for gamers, WWE fans, and those new to both as well.”

“Xavier Woods has become a household name for WWE fans and gamers alike, and he is the perfect fit to headline our new series with G4,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “From console and mobile games to WWE’s successful UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, WWE’s influence on gaming is stronger than ever, and having our own gaming series on G4 is the next step in the evolution of the company’s gaming strategy.”

The announcement comes as G4 begins its Epic April celebration, a tradition started during its first run on-air in which the network unveils an absurd amount of talent and programming announcements, runs big giveaways, and pulls off more-than-a-few-calls-from-HR-inducing stunts. Another major G4 announcement will take place during WWE’s UUDD WrestleMania Gaming Event premiering Saturday April 10th at 11am ET on the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel.

WWE will serve as an Executive Producer for the program. As part of the joint partnership, G4 and WWE will take the program to market together.