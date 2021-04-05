WWE Superstars Reportedly Quarantining Ahead Of WrestleMania 37
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2021
Many WWE Superstars are reportedly quarantining at home until WrestleMania 37. A report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer notes that people are playing it safe as they don't want to test positive before the big event.
"There was no mandate put down by the company. There are people who are quarantining themselves by choice this week because nobody wants to test positive."
WWE has already taped the go-home editions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown last week.
