WWE Studios Teams Up With Game Show Network

WWE Studios have signed a new deal with Game Show Network.

Cablefax is reporting that Game Show Network announced the new deal during their recent network upfront.

WWE and GSN are teaming up to develop p "new game formats and showcase WWE talent as hosts".

"We’re developing a show right now, a game show with WWE Studios called Brawl in the Family. And I’ll never forget my wife and I talking. And we were like, ‘Man, we need to start getting more stuff out there.’ I feel like this is the time to really do something.’ My wife kept harping on it, harping on it. And you know, we sat down one day and we just created a game show."

"As a kid, it has everything I loved in a game show. Like, I love Double Dare, Legends of the Hidden Temple. I love Ellen’s Game of Games, I love Family Feud. I love MTV’s The Challenge, because I was on The Challenge. And guess what? We took a little bit of everything, combined it into one massive, incredible family game show that I think the masses are not only going to love, but this is going to be something that will change the landscape of game shows, period"

