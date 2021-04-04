Ric Flair Discusses Not Touching Drugs During His Illustrious Career

Ric Flair is well known for his legendary partying and drinking, but one addiction "The Nature Boy" has stayed away from throughout his illustrious career is drugs. During an appearance on Sean Waltman's new Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, he discussed the matter.

"The one thing you know about me, I don't take anything. My only good thing I've ever done is stayed away from drugs. Even marijuana. I did one [smoked a joint] in college. I'm not saying I haven't tried. In college, I tried it. One, and it gave me so much anxiety. Never again. Some people like that feeling of being loose and kind of out of control, I've never liked that. I mean, I've had Jack Brisco hold me down at a party, wrestle me to the ground and try to get me to do something. I said to Jack, 'I'm not doing it.'"

On his Dad putting the "fear of God" into him about doing drugs:

"My dad put the fear of God in me about doing drugs and stuff like that. What happened was - I'm not going to mention names - when I first started in Minneapolis with all the guys there, and you can go back and look at the territory. Everybody from Nick Bockwinkel to Ray Stevens to Dusty [Rhodes] to [Dick] Murdoch, Billy Graham. Everybody. When they found out my dad was a doctor -- I missed a training camp. I had five guys asking me to get scripts from my dad. Of course, I went to my dad. He went, 'yeah, I don't mind doing one, but then the second time around he said, 'what are these guys doing? That was supposed to last. I can't do that anymore.' He thought, 'okay, I'll do this for my son. It's going to help him be -- but my dad was very ethical, man. When the second time around [shakes head], absolutely not. But I didn't get it either, you know what I mean? It's the same thing, 'if you can take one Bennie [Benzedrine] and get a little bit of a buzz, well, take two, you'll get double the buzz, or take three.' It's like Ephedrine. That's why they can't sell the stuff anymore."