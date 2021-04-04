The Boogeyman Has A Message For Vince McMahon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2021
WWE legend The Boogeyman recently gave Vince McMahon a shoutout and might possibly be pushing for a chance to return to WWE.
He posted a jump rope video to his Twitter account with his tweet reading, "GIVE ME THE BALL VINCE #WWELEGEND"
Boogeyman last appeared on WWE television during the Legends Night episode of Raw in January.
He’s The Boogeyman, and he’s coming to get you! Relive the times when The Boogeyman sent chills down the spines of John Cena, JBL, Booker T and more during some of the eeriest moments of the terrifying Superstar’s career! VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/67434/
