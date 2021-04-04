Booker T Discusses Why Miss Elizabeth Deserves Her Place In The WWE Hall of Fame

On the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed why legendary manager Miss Elizabeth belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"You know what man? I’m not going to sit here and say anything other than I echo the sentiment. Miss Elizabeth definitely deserves her spot inside the Hall of Fame. And I was just talking about, just last week, I was talking about Eric Bischoff, and I said, ‘I think about wrestlers.’ And Elizabeth, of course, she wasn’t a wrestler, but what she gave to the business and footprint that she left is definitely something — we talking about it right now — it’s definitely something that’s going to be remembered for many, many years."

On how Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth having an impact on his career:

“I say it all the time. I don’t think there would’ve been a King Booker and Queen Sharmell if there wasn’t the Macho Man Randy Savage and the lovely Miss Elizabeth. I just don’t think it would’ve been. The Macho Man, finger up in the air, and King Booker’s pinky up in the air, it never would’ve happened if it wouldn’t have been for the Macho Man and the lovely Elizabeth. So, I think it’s yes, she deserves a spot inside the Hall of Fame. Hopefully, she’ll get there.”