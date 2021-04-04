Ozzy Osbourne Confirmed For WWE Hall Of Fame

We previously reported that during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, a commercial for the Hall of Fame ceremony aired featuring a brief clip of Ozzy Osbourne.

It was speculated he would be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame.

F4WOnline.com has now confirmed Osbourne did record an induction speech:

"Osbourne was part of the combined 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which was taped last week. Osbourne did not appear in person at the ceremony, but did record a video message for the show."

The Prince of Darkness and his wife Sharon ride the crazy train into Monday Night Raw.