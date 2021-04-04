Drew McIntyre Happy To Open Or Close WrestleMania 37 Event

During a recent interview with Wrasslin News, Drew McIntyre said that he would be happy to open or close WrestleMania 37.

"I mean, like I would be happy opening the show or closing the show. This year is so unique in the sense that, you know, the last match…every match at WrestleMania is a main event. Let’s be realistic, if you’re on WrestleMania, you’re in a main event, but when you’re fighting for the championship, generally it’s cool to close the show. This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is gonna be so so special.

So that’s why I said if I finish last, the last match…that’s phenomenal. That’s fantastic. That’s tradition. But if I’m in the opening match it’s just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy and all those pent-up reactions that we’ve been keeping inside for a year, that’s gonna be special too, so, either way I’m happy. But if you’re in WrestleMania, you’re in the main event. Every match is big. Every match is huge."