Drone Footage Reveals First-Look At WrestleMania 37 Pirate Ship Stage Construction

Drone footage from Action Jax FPV has revealed the first-look set construction for WWE WrestleMania 37 stage, which as expected will be a pirate ship.

Jim Ross Discusses One Of The Most Important Matches In Shawn Michaels Career

During the most recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed one of the most important matches for Shawn Michaels in WWE. "Shawn Mic[...] Apr 05 - During the most recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed one of the most important matches for Shawn Michaels in WWE. "Shawn Mic[...]

New Match Announced For Final WWE Raw Before WrestleMania 37

WWE has announced a new match for the WrestleMania 37 "go-home" episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Xavier Woods will be up against AJ Styles in singles[...] Apr 04 - WWE has announced a new match for the WrestleMania 37 "go-home" episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Xavier Woods will be up against AJ Styles in singles[...]

IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley Issues A Challenge

IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley issues a challenge! [...] Apr 04 - IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley issues a challenge! [...]

Fan Made WWE WrestleMania 37 Poster Is Insanely Cool

WWE pay-per-view posters are often much-criticized pieces of art. Some feel they don't pack the punch they once did and we have to be honest they are[...] Apr 04 - WWE pay-per-view posters are often much-criticized pieces of art. Some feel they don't pack the punch they once did and we have to be honest they are[...]

WWE Studios Teams Up With Game Show Network

WWE Studios have signed a new deal with Game Show Network. Cablefax is reporting that Game Show Network announced the new deal during their recent ne[...] Apr 04 - WWE Studios have signed a new deal with Game Show Network. Cablefax is reporting that Game Show Network announced the new deal during their recent ne[...]

Former WWE Superstar Layla Says The Divas Era In WWE "Was A lot Of Stress"

Former WWE Superstar Layla was recently interviewed on the "Excuse Me!" podcast hosted by current AEW star Vickie Guerrero. During the interview, Lay[...] Apr 04 - Former WWE Superstar Layla was recently interviewed on the "Excuse Me!" podcast hosted by current AEW star Vickie Guerrero. During the interview, Lay[...]

Ric Flair Discusses Not Touching Drugs During His Illustrious Career

Ric Flair is well known for his legendary partying and drinking, but one addiction "The Nature Boy" has stayed away from throughout his illustrious ca[...] Apr 04 - Ric Flair is well known for his legendary partying and drinking, but one addiction "The Nature Boy" has stayed away from throughout his illustrious ca[...]

The Boogeyman Has A Message For Vince McMahon

WWE legend The Boogeyman recently gave Vince McMahon a shoutout and might possibly be pushing for a chance to return to WWE. He posted a jump rope vi[...] Apr 04 - WWE legend The Boogeyman recently gave Vince McMahon a shoutout and might possibly be pushing for a chance to return to WWE. He posted a jump rope vi[...]

Booker T Discusses Why Miss Elizabeth Deserves Her Place In The WWE Hall of Fame

On the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed why legendary manager Miss Elizabeth belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. [...] Apr 04 - On the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed why legendary manager Miss Elizabeth belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]

Penelope Ford Suffers Rare Allergic Reaction

AEW’s Penelope Ford revealed on Twitter that she recently had a rare allergic reaction to eyelash extensions. She tweeted: "I got new makeup in[...] Apr 04 - AEW’s Penelope Ford revealed on Twitter that she recently had a rare allergic reaction to eyelash extensions. She tweeted: "I got new makeup in[...]

Ozzy Osbourne Confirmed For WWE Hall Of Fame

We previously reported that during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, a commercial for the Hall of Fame ceremony aired featuring a brief clip of Ozz[...] Apr 04 - We previously reported that during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, a commercial for the Hall of Fame ceremony aired featuring a brief clip of Ozz[...]

ROH Possibly Launching Their Own Hall of Fame

ROH will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. ROH has discussed establishing its own Hall of Fame with COO Joe Koff supporting the idea. Koff ap[...] Apr 04 - ROH will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. ROH has discussed establishing its own Hall of Fame with COO Joe Koff supporting the idea. Koff ap[...]

Main Event Set For 500th Episode Of ROH TV

The main event has been set for the 500th episode of ROH TV. Check out the official announcement below. HUGE MAIN EVENT FOR 500TH EPISODE OF R[...] Apr 04 - The main event has been set for the 500th episode of ROH TV. Check out the official announcement below. HUGE MAIN EVENT FOR 500TH EPISODE OF R[...]

Drew McIntyre Happy To Open Or Close WrestleMania 37 Event

During a recent interview with Wrasslin News, Drew McIntyre said that he would be happy to open or close WrestleMania 37. "I mean, like I would[...] Apr 04 - During a recent interview with Wrasslin News, Drew McIntyre said that he would be happy to open or close WrestleMania 37. "I mean, like I would[...]

Kurt Angle Says Chris Benoit Was ‘Above Everybody’ In The Ring

During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer briefly spoke about bring in the ring with Chris Benoit. He praised Benoi[...] Apr 04 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer briefly spoke about bring in the ring with Chris Benoit. He praised Benoi[...]

New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Sakura Genesis

Will Ospreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The title change went down during the NJPW Sakura Genesis event on Sunday morning. Ospreay d[...] Apr 04 - Will Ospreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The title change went down during the NJPW Sakura Genesis event on Sunday morning. Ospreay d[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr Will Appear At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6

Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be appearing at Bloodsport 6 after and he'll go up against KTB. It was originally reported that he would not be on the card, [...] Apr 04 - Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be appearing at Bloodsport 6 after and he'll go up against KTB. It was originally reported that he would not be on the card, [...]

Details Behind The 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE has already taped the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony due to COVID-19. On the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed how [...] Apr 04 - WWE has already taped the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony due to COVID-19. On the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed how [...]

Jim Cornette On The Hurt Business Splitting Up On WWE Raw

The Hurt Business was quite literally THE BUSINESS, and they let you know about it...and then overnight suddenly on last Monday's WWE Raw they split t[...] Apr 03 - The Hurt Business was quite literally THE BUSINESS, and they let you know about it...and then overnight suddenly on last Monday's WWE Raw they split t[...]

Daniel Bryan Featured In A New Coca Cola Commercial

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is featured in an advert for popular soft drinks brand Coca-Cola. It doesn't appear to be a major appearance, but rather C[...] Apr 03 - WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is featured in an advert for popular soft drinks brand Coca-Cola. It doesn't appear to be a major appearance, but rather C[...]

Brian Myers Was Originally Considered For WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

Fightful Select recently caught up with Brian Myers, who revealed that he was considered for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The new network telev[...] Apr 03 - Fightful Select recently caught up with Brian Myers, who revealed that he was considered for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The new network telev[...]

Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson File Trademark For WWE Network Show

Heel by Nature is reporting that on March 26, STWW Network, a company owned by Conrad Thompson and Bruce Prichard has filed to trademark "Something El[...] Apr 03 - Heel by Nature is reporting that on March 26, STWW Network, a company owned by Conrad Thompson and Bruce Prichard has filed to trademark "Something El[...]

Steve Austin Reveals His Thoughts On AEW

During a recent Wrestling Inc. interview Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on AEW. He said WWE and AEW might not be in direct competition, but the f[...] Apr 03 - During a recent Wrestling Inc. interview Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on AEW. He said WWE and AEW might not be in direct competition, but the f[...]