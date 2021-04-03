Steve Austin Reveals His Thoughts On AEW

During a recent Wrestling Inc. interview Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on AEW.

He said WWE and AEW might not be in direct competition, but the fact it is around will make people work harder.

"Man, I love it. I think it’s competition by proxy just because they’re wrestling, WWE’s wrestling, but I don’t think they’re directly trying to compete. But in essence, they are and I love it because it gives more people within any of this jobs. It gives more people a chance to work. And it makes WWE, you know, forces them to push the envelope rather than just sit back and push out content. Competition makes everybody better."