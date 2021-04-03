Zelina Vega Reveals She Has Had Money Stolen

Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been the victim of some sort of crime.

She revealed on Twitter that she had $1,300 stolen through Wise, a money transferring service.

About Wise:

"Wise was launched in 2011 with the vision of making international money transfers cheap, fair, and simple. Today, our multi-currency account helps over 10 million people and businesses manage their money across the world"

It isn't clear how this happened, but we hope Vega can get her money back.