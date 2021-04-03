More WWE Pay-Per-Views Added To Peacock

Peacock has added the following WWE events to their streaming service:

Daniel Bryan Featured In A New Coca Cola Commercial

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is featured in an advert for popular soft drinks brand Coca-Cola. It doesn't appear to be a major appearance, but rather Coke attaining the rights from WWE to use a clip of[...] Apr 03 - WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is featured in an advert for popular soft drinks brand Coca-Cola. It doesn't appear to be a major appearance, but rather Coke attaining the rights from WWE to use a clip of[...]

Brian Myers Was Originally Considered For WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

Fightful Select recently caught up with Brian Myers, who revealed that he was considered for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The new network television show will debut on A&E later this month.[...] Apr 03 - Fightful Select recently caught up with Brian Myers, who revealed that he was considered for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The new network television show will debut on A&E later this month.[...]

Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson File Trademark For WWE Network Show

Heel by Nature is reporting that on March 26, STWW Network, a company owned by Conrad Thompson and Bruce Prichard has filed to trademark "Something Else to Wrestle With" which is the title of the WWE [...] Apr 03 - Heel by Nature is reporting that on March 26, STWW Network, a company owned by Conrad Thompson and Bruce Prichard has filed to trademark "Something Else to Wrestle With" which is the title of the WWE [...]

Steve Austin Reveals His Thoughts On AEW

During a recent Wrestling Inc. interview Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on AEW. He said WWE and AEW might not be in direct competition, but the fact it is around will make people work harder.&nbs[...] Apr 03 - During a recent Wrestling Inc. interview Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on AEW. He said WWE and AEW might not be in direct competition, but the fact it is around will make people work harder.&nbs[...]

Zelina Vega Reveals She Has Had Money Stolen

Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been the victim of some sort of crime. She revealed on Twitter that she had $1,300 stolen through Wise, a money transferring service. About Wise: "Wise was laun[...] Apr 03 - Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been the victim of some sort of crime. She revealed on Twitter that she had $1,300 stolen through Wise, a money transferring service. About Wise: "Wise was laun[...]

Paige Discusses Dealing With Trolls On Her Twitch

During an interview with Renee Paquette on the most recent episode of her Oral Sessions podcast, Paige discussed dealing with trolls on Twitch. "There are still people out there who like to go out of[...] Apr 03 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on the most recent episode of her Oral Sessions podcast, Paige discussed dealing with trolls on Twitch. "There are still people out there who like to go out of[...]

More WWE Pay-Per-Views Added To Peacock

Peacock has added the following WWE events to their streaming service: - WWE Bragging Rights 2009- WWE Cyber Sunday 2006-2008- ECW December to Dismember 2006- WCW Halloween Havoc 1989-2000- WWE New Y[...] Apr 03 - Peacock has added the following WWE events to their streaming service: - WWE Bragging Rights 2009- WWE Cyber Sunday 2006-2008- ECW December to Dismember 2006- WCW Halloween Havoc 1989-2000- WWE New Y[...]

Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr. Returning To WWE

Davey Boy Smith Jr., the son of WWE Hall Of Famer British Bulldog, is most probably heading to WWE. A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Smith Jr. was not featured on the April 8th [...] Apr 03 - Davey Boy Smith Jr., the son of WWE Hall Of Famer British Bulldog, is most probably heading to WWE. A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Smith Jr. was not featured on the April 8th [...]

Street Fight and Many More Matches Announced For AEW 'The House Always Wins' House Show

AEW has posted a new video on Youtube with Tony Schiavone, who announced the full card for the upcoming AEW "The House Always Wins" house show. Check out the full card below. - Orange Cassidy in act[...] Apr 03 - AEW has posted a new video on Youtube with Tony Schiavone, who announced the full card for the upcoming AEW "The House Always Wins" house show. Check out the full card below. - Orange Cassidy in act[...]

Ozzy Osbourne Set To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame?

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, an advertisement aired for the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, which featured a clip of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. William Shatner will b[...] Apr 03 - During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, an advertisement aired for the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, which featured a clip of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. William Shatner will b[...]

Sheamus Is Brining Back His Mohawk For WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. On the card, Sheamus is set to challenge Matt Riddle for the Un[...] Apr 03 - WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. On the card, Sheamus is set to challenge Matt Riddle for the Un[...]

List Of WWE’s Banned Words For Their WrestleMania Partners

WWE has issued a list of banned words which they have asked promotional partners not to use when promoting the upcoming WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. This list was leaked online by Fightful Select, a[...] Apr 03 - WWE has issued a list of banned words which they have asked promotional partners not to use when promoting the upcoming WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. This list was leaked online by Fightful Select, a[...]

Carmella Comments On Lack Of Women's Matches At WrestleMania 37

On the most recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, Carmella addressed the lack of women’s matches at WrestleMania 37. “As of right now, there’s only two women’s matches annou[...] Apr 03 - On the most recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, Carmella addressed the lack of women’s matches at WrestleMania 37. “As of right now, there’s only two women’s matches annou[...]

Ring of Honor To Celebrate 500th Episode With Three-Hour Block Of Programming

Ring of Honor has announced the following... Ring of Honor celebrates the 500th episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” with a three-hour block of programming airing FREE on ROH Best On The [...] Apr 02 - Ring of Honor has announced the following... Ring of Honor celebrates the 500th episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” with a three-hour block of programming airing FREE on ROH Best On The [...]

Triple H Reveals Why He Turned Down A Match Against AJ Styles

During a media call to promote the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver evenet, Triple H revealed why he turned down a match against AJ Styles "I’ve said this before, but getting ready for Wrest[...] Apr 02 - During a media call to promote the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver evenet, Triple H revealed why he turned down a match against AJ Styles "I’ve said this before, but getting ready for Wrest[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #484 - Worst Mania Build Ever?

Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...] Apr 02 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...]

Has Andrade Signed With Another Wrestling Promotion?

Andrade is currently one of the hottest free agents since his granted release from WWE earlier this month. He has been teasing a new start elsewhere and today he posted a photo signing what app[...] Apr 02 - Andrade is currently one of the hottest free agents since his granted release from WWE earlier this month. He has been teasing a new start elsewhere and today he posted a photo signing what app[...]

Bobby Lashley and MVP Tried To Convince Vince McMahon To Not Split Up The Hurt Business

In an update on The Hurt Business splitting up on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Fightful.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s directive to have the popular group break up. Bo[...] Apr 02 - In an update on The Hurt Business splitting up on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Fightful.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s directive to have the popular group break up. Bo[...]

Ric Flair Wants Triple H To Have A Retirement Match

Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today Triple H revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair keeps pushing him to have a retirement match. The Game said there is part of[...] Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today Triple H revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair keeps pushing him to have a retirement match. The Game said there is part of[...]

Bad Bunny Has Relocated Near The WWE Performance Center

Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During the call, he said Bad Bunny has been at the Performance Center training every day for the past 3-4 months working hard e[...] Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During the call, he said Bad Bunny has been at the Performance Center training every day for the past 3-4 months working hard e[...]

Triple H Comments On Chris Jericho Appearing On Broken Skull Sessions

Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During which he was asked about Chris Jericho appearing on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. T[...] Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During which he was asked about Chris Jericho appearing on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. T[...]

Steve Austin Reveals How Vince McMahon OK'ed Chris Jericho For Broken Skull Sessions

As reported earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will be appearing on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. Following this shocking news, Sports Illustrated released a[...] Apr 02 - As reported earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will be appearing on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. Following this shocking news, Sports Illustrated released a[...]

Chris Jericho To Join Steve Austin On The Next Broken Skull Sessions

As reported yesterday, the official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The graphic read “24 HOURS” wi[...] Apr 02 - As reported yesterday, the official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The graphic read “24 HOURS” wi[...]

Backstage News On Matt Riddle Forgetting His Lines During Monday's WWE Raw

On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a backstage segment on Monday's WWE Raw with Asuka. “Remember on Monday wh[...] Apr 02 - On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a backstage segment on Monday's WWE Raw with Asuka. “Remember on Monday wh[...]