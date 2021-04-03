Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr. Returning To WWE

Davey Boy Smith Jr., the son of WWE Hall Of Famer British Bulldog, is most probably heading to WWE.

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Smith Jr. was not featured on the April 8th Bloodsport event, one which he has worked on going back to 2019. This could be a sign that he has already signed with WWE.

NJPW reportedly wanted to sign Smith but the COVID-19 pandemic made a deal hard. He is also reported to have met with AEW President Tony Khan through Jim Ross, but it seems unlikely that he will end up in AEW.

Smith Jr. is reportedly being lined up as the key star for the NXT UK brand.