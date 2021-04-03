Ozzy Osbourne Set To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame?

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, an advertisement aired for the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, which featured a clip of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne.

William Shatner will be inducted into the 2020 celebrity wing of the Hall Of Fame. WWE has yet to make an announcement on a 2021 celebrity inductee, which could be Osbourne.

The “Prince Of Darkness” has made many memorable appearances for WWE, with his first at WrestleMania 2, when he and Capt. Lou Albano managed The British Bulldogs.

He was also a special guest musician on SmackDown in 2007. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were also the guest hosts of an episode of WWE Raw back in November 2009.