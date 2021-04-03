Sheamus Is Brining Back His Mohawk For WrestleMania 37
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2021
WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
On the card, Sheamus is set to challenge Matt Riddle for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37.
He’ll revealed on Twitter he'll be returning to his previous mohawk look.
https://wrestlr.me/67411/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 03
Apr 03 - Fightful Select recently caught up with Brian Myers, who revealed that he was considered for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The new network telev[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Heel by Nature is reporting that on March 26, STWW Network, a company owned by Conrad Thompson and Bruce Prichard has filed to trademark "Something El[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - During a recent Wrestling Inc. interview Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on AEW. He said WWE and AEW might not be in direct competition, but the f[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been the victim of some sort of crime. She revealed on Twitter that she had $1,300 stolen through Wise, a money [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on the most recent episode of her Oral Sessions podcast, Paige discussed dealing with trolls on Twitch. "Ther[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Peacock has added the following WWE events to their streaming service: - WWE Bragging Rights 2009- WWE Cyber Sunday 2006-2008- ECW December to Dismem[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Davey Boy Smith Jr., the son of WWE Hall Of Famer British Bulldog, is most probably heading to WWE. A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - AEW has posted a new video on Youtube with Tony Schiavone, who announced the full card for the upcoming AEW "The House Always Wins" house show. Check[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, an advertisement aired for the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, which featured a clip of heavy m[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. On the card, [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WWE has issued a list of banned words which they have asked promotional partners not to use when promoting the upcoming WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view.
[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - On the most recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, Carmella addressed the lack of women’s matches at WrestleMania 37. “As of right now, [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Ring of Honor has announced the following... Ring of Honor celebrates the 500th episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” with a three-hour bl[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During a media call to promote the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver evenet, Triple H revealed why he turned down a match against AJ Styles "I&rsqu[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune i[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Andrade is currently one of the hottest free agents since his granted release from WWE earlier this month. He has been teasing a new start else[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - In an update on The Hurt Business splitting up on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Fightful.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today Triple H revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair keeps pushing him to have a[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During the call, he said Bad Bunny has been at the Performance Center trainin[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During which he was asked about Chris Jericho appearing on an upcoming episode[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - As reported earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will be appearing on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. Following[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - As reported yesterday, the official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo for WWE Hall of Famer Steve [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a backstage segment on Monday's[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During this week's edition of After The Bell, Hulk Hogan was a guest during which he talked to Corey Graves about the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event, [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge discussed the much talked about censorship of WWE content on Peacock, and if he thinks his live sex [...]