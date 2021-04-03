Sheamus Is Brining Back His Mohawk For WrestleMania 37

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Return of The Hawk for #WrestleMania ... The #WoadWarrior is your next USA Champion. #MohawkMania pic.twitter.com/DggjSvXHBc

He’ll revealed on Twitter he'll be returning to his previous mohawk look.

On the card, Sheamus is set to challenge Matt Riddle for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37.

WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

