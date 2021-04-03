Carmella Comments On Lack Of Women's Matches At WrestleMania 37

On the most recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, Carmella addressed the lack of women’s matches at WrestleMania 37.

“As of right now, there’s only two women’s matches announced. I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over.”

“As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved. We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show.”