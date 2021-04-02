Bobby Lashley and MVP Tried To Convince Vince McMahon To Not Split Up The Hurt Business

In an update on The Hurt Business splitting up on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Fightful.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s directive to have the popular group break up.

Bobby Lashley and MVP reportedly went to Vince McMahon to talk him out of doing so, but McMahon is reported to have "dug his heels in" even more. The report adds, "based on several wrestlers that we spoke to, the decision, and McMahon’s insistence to continue down that road was a blow to morale."

MVP recently seemed to indicate that The Hurt Business will continue with just himself and Lashley after retweeting the following fan comment.