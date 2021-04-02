Bad Bunny Has Relocated Near The WWE Performance Center

Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today.

During the call, he said Bad Bunny has been at the Performance Center training every day for the past 3-4 months working hard each week.

He has relocated himself to live near the WWE Performance Center in Orlando so he could train before his big match at WrestleMania.

We reported earlier in the year that Bad Bunny has an excellent reputation among WWE officials and talent and they'll certainly be open to working with him beyond WrestleMania.