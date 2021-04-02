Hulk Hogan Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania WWE and Universal Championship Matches

During this week's edition of After The Bell, Hulk Hogan was a guest during which he talked to Corey Graves about the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event, which he will co-host with Titus O’Neil.

On Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, stating:

"Bobby, his accolades are a mile long, he’s the real deal brother. He’s a real badass. I’m really hooked on Drew McIntyre. Something about his presence, something about his intensity, he loves this business and I’ve been in his corner since day one so I’m really hoping that Drew steps up and things go his way."

On the WWE Universal Championship match:

"As far as the other main event, they turned that into a three-way so that’s kind of like ‘Jump Ball’ time. It’s going to be pretty crazy but Edge has made a heck of a showing as of late. He looks like he’s really hungry and in my opinion, I’d love to see it go Edge’s way. Nothing from Daniel or Roman Reign’s, Roman I’ve been following since he’s a kid, I know he is intense, but for some reason when I saw Edge standing over both those guys with a chair he looks like a bad, dangerous guy right now”.