Update On Ticket Sales For WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania tickers are near fully sold out.

As of this report there here are approximately 1,000 tickets left for Saturday and 809 tickets left for Sunday, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It is looking likely that both events will sell out with just eight days to go until the big event. The report also notes it is unknown how many tickets were originally put on sale, although WWE announced there would be 25,000 available.

There is some disappointment that tickets didn't sell out as they did for UFC 261.

WWE will likely announce an attendance number between 25,000 and 30,000.